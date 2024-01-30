Trigon Metals reveals promising results from confirmation drilling at Kombat Mine

Trigon Metals Inc. (Trigon) has unveiled positive outcomes from its confirmation drilling activities at the Kombat Mine in Namibia, shedding light on significant findings from the shallow areas surrounding 1 Shaft, Asis West Shaft, and the historic Omega Shaft.

In a statement released on 23 January, Trigon highlighted that the report’s focus was on the shallow zones near 1 Shaft, particularly those adjacent to historical workings, presenting high-grade mineralization opportunities accessible through underground mining.

According to Vice President of Exploration, Andy Rompel, the drilling outcomes at the 1 Shaft area were pleasing, emphasizing the evident potential for high-grade copper and silver within Trigon’s licensed areas.

Rompel stated, “These findings further demonstrate the high-grade copper and silver potential within our licences and solidify our confidence in the exploration and development potential of the Kombat project.”

Executive Chairman Jed Richardson reported positive progress in dewatering efforts over the past weeks. “The water level has been successfully lowered by 238m, surpassing the 7th level and exceeding our initial goal at the 6th level, a crucial step toward commencing underground mining,” Richardson stated.

Trigon reconfirmed its commitment to launching underground mining operations in Calendar Q2 of this year. As preparations for this phase advance, Trigon anticipates heightened operational efficiency and improved resource extraction, driven by the promising results of the drilling campaign, showcasing substantial mineralization within the targeted zones.