African Culture wins 2023 Sanlam Bridge programme

The 2023 Sanlam Bridge programme concluded on Monday with a resounding victory for Risto Kandele of African Culture, who emerged as the winner among five businesses that presented their final pitches after six months of training and support.

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) revealed that the competing businesses, namely Rural Power Solutions cc, Namibian Culture Colouring Book, Edu-Game Namibia, Trimasena, and Rise Shine, vied for a prize of N$50,000. In a rigorous evaluation process, judges assessed factors such as meeting business goals, demonstrating growth potential, and overall excellence to determine the ultimate winner.

The Sanlam Namibia Bridge programme serves as a launchpad for aspiring Namibian business leaders, providing support to those with businesses less than a year old or individuals with promising business ideas lacking sufficient capital. The program equips participants with skills, financial backing, mentorship, and coaching to turn their business dreams into reality.

The NIPDB emphasized that the programme was designed to empower young citizens by offering them the opportunity to acquire essential skills for running businesses and providing the crucial seed capital required to kickstart their entrepreneurial endeavors.

The victory of African Culture in the 2023 Sanlam Bridge programme showcases the program’s effectiveness in fostering the growth and success of emerging businesses, contributing to the development of Namibia’s entrepreneurial landscape.