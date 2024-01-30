Select Page

Mines Ministry addresses corruption allegations

Posted by | Jan 30, 2024 |

The Ministry of Mines and Energy in a statement on Tuesday responded to recent corruption allegations circulating on social media platforms.

The allegations, outlined in a letter by Louis Beauvais, claiming to represent TotalEnergies Shareholders, focus on purported corruption within the Petroleum Directorate regarding oil and gas exploration licensing.

The ministry clarified that the legitimacy of the letter is questionable, as TotalEnergies could not confirm receipt, and they are unaware of Louis Beauvais. Despite this, due to the gravity of the accusations, the Ministry deemed it necessary to address the concerns.

The main allegations in the letter are twofold. First, it questions the appointment of Mrs. Maggy Shino as Director of the Petroleum Directorate, alleging corrupt practices. Second, it suggests favoritism towards Zambezi Exploration in its oil block application compared to other similar cases.

In response, the ministry stated that Mrs. Shino’s appointment followed proper procedures, with an independent panel scoring her the highest. Despite the Public Service Commission’s initial decision against her appointment, an appeal was successful, demonstrating her managerial experience.

Regarding Zambezi, the Ministry refuted claims of favoritism, emphasizing that all companies are required to meet certain criteria for exploration licenses. Zambezi’s extension request for providing a Performance Guarantee was granted within the Ministry’s discretionary powers. The Ministry highlighted that Red Soil, a referenced company, had challenged a decision in court, and the court ruled in favour of the Ministry.

The ministry in the statement affirmed its commitment to ethical practices, condemning corruption and holding individuals accountable when necessary. While acknowledging the fallibility of any system, the Ministry expressed dedication to being responsible stewards of natural resources.

 

