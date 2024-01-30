Mayor of Windhoek gains governance insights and project implementation advice in South Africa

Her Worship Queen Omagano Kamati, the Mayor of Windhoek, is currently participating in the African Cities Leadership Programme at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in South Africa.

This engagement is part of the 2024 African Mayoral Leadership Initiative (AMALI) and spans from 27 January to 2 February.

The AMALI Cities Leadership Programme, conducted over a year, is tailored to assist mayors in refining their visions for their respective cities.

According to the municipal authority, mayors like Kamati participating in the programme gain clarity on essential teams and tools required for the successful implementation of their plans. They also receive support in garnering backing from constituents and key stakeholders, guided by various advisors with specialized expertise in governance and project implementation.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between UCT’s African Centre for Cities, the UK-based charity foundation Big Win Philanthropy, and Blomberg Philanthropy.

“The forum has convened 20 mayors and governors responsible for overseeing the largest urban centre across the African continent. These leaders possess the potential to establish remarkable legacies that will significantly enhance the lives of urban citizens and serve as examples for others throughout the continent,” they emphasised.

Kamati, in her official capacity, has shown unwavering commitment to addressing sanitation challenges. This dedication was particularly evident in her 2021 motion to the Council advocating for improved sanitation facilities.