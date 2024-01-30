Central Bank welcomes new Board Members

The Bank of Namibia has officially announced the appointment of three distinguished individuals, Dr. Meshack Tjirongo, Adv. Eliaser Nekwaya, and Mr. Peter Kruger, as non-executive members of the Bank’s Board of Directors.

Additionally, Mr. Ehrenfried Meroro has been re-appointed as a non-executive board member.

These appointments, by Section 9 of the Bank of Namibia Act (2020), are set to take effect from February 1, 2024.

Peter Kruger, currently serving as the Manager of Information Systems and Technology at a Namibian Uranium Mine, brings over 26 years of expertise in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, IT security, operational leadership, financial management, and corporate governance. His previous roles include Group Chief Operations Officer at a Namibian insurance company and Group Chief Information Officer at one of Namibia’s largest commercial banks. Mr. Kruger is also a board member of the Namibia Revenue Agency.

Advocate Eliaser Nekwaya, a legal professional and member of the Society of Advocates of Namibia, boasts extensive experience in corporate governance and risk management. With a background in policy oversight, financial stewardship, and operational supervision, Adv. Nekwaya has a track record of excellence throughout his career. Starting as a Legal Practitioner in the Government’s Attorney’s office, he rose to the position of Advocate and currently serves as a director on two other boards.

Dr. Meshack Tjirongo, with over 30 years of experience, has been actively involved in formulating and implementing macroeconomic policies across various countries in Africa, North America, and Europe. Dr. Tjirongo, who joined the Bank of Namibia in 1990, played a pivotal role in designing and implementing monetary policy responses and the exchange rate regime for Namibia. He later served as a Senior Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and held roles as the resident representative in Gambia and Sierra Leone.

In response to the new appointments, Johannes !Gawaxab, Chairperson of the Board, expressed his confidence in the impact these appointments would have on enhancing the Bank’s policies, internal controls, risk management, and the achievement of its strategic objectives.

“As the Bank steps into the conclusive year of its strategic plan, we are pleased to welcome the new Board members who will play a crucial role in providing the necessary oversight as we discharge our mandate. We do not doubt that the Board members will contribute significantly towards the execution of our current and future strategic endeavors,” he concluded.