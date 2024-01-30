New chapter unfolds as U.S. Embassy transitions to new Windhoek facility

The U.S. Embassy in Windhoek last week underwent a historic transition, marking the closure of the familiar diplomatic outpost on 14 Lossen Street and the formal opening of the new embassy on 38 Metje Street.

The symbolic lowering of the American flag and the removal of the Great Seal at the old U.S. Embassy on Lossen Street signaled the end of a significant chapter in the longstanding relationship between the United States and Namibia. Moments later, the American flag proudly ascended at the new location, ushering in a new era of diplomatic engagement.

For nearly 34 years, 14 Lossen Street served as a symbol of partnership, diplomacy, and shared history. The closure of the old embassy represents not just a physical relocation but a momentous transition in the evolving U.S.-Namibia relationship. The memories and legacy created at 14 Lossen Street will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those involved in this remarkable journey.

Reflecting on the historic occasion, Ambassador Randy Berry remarked, “Today, we close a meaningful chapter in the book on the U.S.-Namibia relationship, and we begin to write a new one. As we transition to the new embassy, preserving, honoring, and understanding our shared history is essential. The move represents the commitment of the United States to continue building on the strong foundation established over the years.”

The U.S. Embassy in Windhoek is now fully operational at its new location, symbolizing the future of U.S.-Namibia collaboration. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped to meet evolving diplomatic, consular, health, and cultural needs, providing a platform for enhanced engagement between the two nations.

The transition ceremony was attended by embassy employees who celebrated and reflected on the significance of this moment in bilateral relations. With the U.S. Embassy in Windhoek settling into its new home, both nations anticipate continued collaboration, strengthened ties, and a deepening partnership contributing to the shared narrative of U.S.-Namibia friendship.