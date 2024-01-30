Bank of Namibia awards bursaries to deserving students

The Bank of Namibia awarded 12 bursaries to students who excelled in their 2023 academic results to pursue their tertiary education in various fields of studies at SADC institutions of their learning.

The Bank said it remains committed to fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibility, which is made evident through its long-standing initiatives to foster socio-economic development and provide educational opportunities.

“The students were accepted to pursue their studies in Accounting, Mathematics, Statistics, Actuarial Science, Computer and Data Science, Economics, Cyber Security, and Industrial Engineering for undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

“These opportunities not only offer students financial support for their academic pursuits but also ensure a smooth and purposeful path to their future employment,” they added.

The bursary recipients are Zaida April, Bachelor of Commerce in Chartered Accounting at the University of Namibia, Martha Mathew, Bachelor of Computer Science, at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Helvi Shuudifonya, Bachelor of Economics at the University of Namibia, Thomas Shivule, Bachelor of Science in Computing at the University of Namibia, Adam Saal, Bachelor of Data Science, at the University of Namibia, Maaria Vilho, Bachelor of Applied Mathematics and Statistics at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Alwyn Burger, Bachelor of Commerce in Actuarial Science, at Stellenbosch University, Letisha Binga, Bachelor of Computer Science – Cyber Security at the University of Nambia, Germin Araxas, Bachelor of Commerce in Chartered Accounting, at the University of Namibia, Mulela Matengu, Bachelor of Economics at the University of Namibia, and Kavejaruka Kozonguizi, Masters in Industrial Engineering at Stellenbosch University.

“The bursary scheme covers the students’ tuition fees, textbooks, transportation, accommodation, living-related costs for the duration of studies, and return transport for those admitted outside the country. We are steadfast in our efforts to foster the development of competent individuals who will propel Namibia’s economy and fulfill the country’s development goals,” they emphasized.

Governor of the Bank of Namibia, Johannes!Gawaxab said that for two decades they have been investing in the future by awarding bursaries to outstanding students and contributing to the development of robust human capacity in the country. “The bursaries we are awarding go beyond providing financial support for your academic journeys, they symbolize a vote of confidence in your abilities,” he added.

He noted that 713 applications were received for the bursary opportunity and a meticulous selection process led to the selection of 11 undergrad and one postgraduate recipients. “Being a part of this success story reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring that Namibian students are not burdened by financial constraints but can instead focus on their contributions to the socio-economic vision of the country,” he concluded.