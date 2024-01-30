Namibia urges Israel’s compliance with ICJ provisional measures amid Gaza conflict

Namibia has welcomed the provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel and called on Israel to adhere to the legally binding order. However, with disappointment, Namibia noted that the ICJ did not instruct Israel to cease its military operations in Gaza.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in a statement last week expressed Namibia’s respect for the ICJ’s ruling as a state that upholds the rule of international law.

Nevertheless, she characterized it as a missed opportunity by the principal judicial organ of the United Nations to contribute to international efforts aimed at ending Israel’s deliberate actions resulting in the indiscriminate killing and maiming of innocent Palestinian civilians.

Nandi-Ndaitwah urged the United Nations Security Council and the International Community to ensure the full implementation of the provisional measures ordered by the ICJ. In the face of the ongoing crisis in Gaza, which has disproportionately affected women and children, she highlighted that over 26,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza to prevent further harm and suffering for the Palestinian people.

Namibia, in line with its Policy on International Relations and Cooperation, remains committed to ceasing hostilities and advocating for the respect of the human rights of the Palestinian people, including their legitimate right to self-determination.

The ICJ, on 26 January, issued a ruling on the request for provisional measures in the case concerning the application of the Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip, South Africa v. Israel.

The ICJ ordered Israel to prevent acts listed under Article 2 of the Genocide Convention, ensure its military refrains from committing such acts, prevent and punish incitement to genocide, enable urgently needed services and humanitarian assistance in Gaza, and preserve evidence related to South Africa’s allegations.

Israel is required to submit a report within one month detailing the measures taken to comply with the ordered provisional measures. The international community continues to watch closely as efforts are made to address the ongoing crisis and work towards a resolution in the Gaza Strip.