RMB Nambia wins Best Foreign Exchange Bank award

The Gordon Platt Foreign Exchange Awards have named RMB Namibia as the Best Foreign Exchange Bank in the country for the 24th annual Global Finance’s World’s Best Foreign Exchange Banks. The award celebrates excellence and innovation in foreign exchange banking services.

FNB Namibia in a statement on 25 January said this latest accolade is again a testament to RMB’s unwavering commitment to provide exceptional customer service and solutions that fit their clients’ diverse needs in a dynamic global environment.

“The criteria for this award category include market share, number and size of deals, service, and advice, structuring capabilities, distribution network, efforts to address market conditions, innovation, pricing, after market performance of underwritings and market reputation,” they added.

They explained that RMB’s product enhancements, innovation, and leading foreign exchange services expertise have enabled the growth of sustainable value within their clients’ businesses.

Chief Executive of RMB Namibia, Philip Chapman said this achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of their team and their ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of their clients in the international marketplace.

“We are honoured to be recognised for our exceptional, fit-for-purpose foreign change services that help our clients to confidently navigate market volatility and keep them relevant in today’s market, and beyond,” he added.

He said nothing is more important to them than excellent client services and this award is not achieved by individuals but through deliberate teamwork across various teams within the bank who have specialist knowledge of the Namibian economic landscape. “RMB Namibia’s multi-platform products and services have evolved along with our client’s needs for increasingly sophisticated financial services,” he emphasised.

Global Finance winners span 87 countries, territories, and districts seven regions, and multiple global categories. The Gordon Platt Foreign Exchange Awards honours the late expert journalist with over 40 financial writing experience and winners will be awarded in London during the year.