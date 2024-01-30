Planning Commission to start consultations on the 6th National Development Plan

The National Planning Commission of Namibia (NPC) will be embarking on the regional and constituency consultations of the 6th National Development Plan (NDP6), from 5 February to 29 March.

The theme for the NDP6 is, ‘Fostering Recovery, Inclusiveness, and Resilience for Quality and Sustainable Development’.

The Commission said the purpose of the consultations is to create a two-way process of dialogue between them and their stakeholders in setting the development agenda for the last phase of Vision 2030.

“We want to bring together representatives of regional councils, traditional authorities, business partners, youth, children civil society, church leaders, media, and the public at large,” they added.

The NPC will be in all 14 regions, and 121 constituencies, and for more information call or email Sylvester Mbangu at 061 283 4122/23 or [email protected] or Habani Munyungano at 061 283 4148 or [email protected].