Electricity and Communications regulators set out framework for cooperation in areas of common interest

The country is set to implement the Universal Service Fund, as outlined in section 56 of the Communications Act, No. 8 of 2008.

This move comes as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Electricity Control Board (ECB) and the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN).

The MoU, which encompasses various aspects, including the exchange of information on laws, regulations, and the implementation of cyber security and access to information legislation, marks a collaborative effort to enhance services and infrastructure for universal access in Namibia.

One of the key areas addressed in the MoU is the future rural electrification roll-out plans, emphasizing the commitment of both ECB and CRAN to extend services to underserved areas, bringing the benefits of electrification and telecommunication services to remote regions.

Additionally, the agreement outlines public enterprise reporting obligations and the establishment of a joint Implementation and Monitoring Committee. This committee will oversee the implementation of the MoU, address challenges that may arise, and submit an annual monitoring and evaluation report.

“Both ECB and CRAN entered the MoU in a spirit of goodwill and committed to a mutually beneficial relationship expected to impact the two industries,” said Jairus Kapenda, Acting Executive: Communication & Consumer Relations, as he highlighted the importance of a mutually beneficial relationship between ECB and CRAN. he stated.

The sharing of information and resources is considered crucial for the successful implementation of the MoU, with a clear understanding that such collaboration should not interfere with investigations or compromise the independence of the two institutions.

As Namibia sets its sights on universal service and electrification, this collaborative effort between ECB and CRAN signifies a positive step forward, aiming to bridge the digital and energy divide and uplift communities across the nation. The MoU reflects a commitment to progress and a shared vision for a connected and empowered Namibia.