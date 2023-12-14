EU-Twinning Project boosts Namibia’s trade landscape and economic growth

The country’s trade capabilities will receive a significant upliftment with the conclusion of the European Union-funded Twinning Project, titled “Support to the Namibian Standards Institution,” on 31 January.

The intensive 24-month project, part of a broader €6 Million Programme, marks a milestone in fostering economic growth and enhancing Namibia’s access to export markets.

The €1.6 Million Twinning Project played a pivotal role in the implementation of the ‘’Support to the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Implementation Plan in Namibia’’. This broader program focuses on boosting Namibia’s access to export markets, particularly the EPA with the EU. The project includes institutional support, improved EPA-related quality infrastructure and services, and platforms to enhance trade and investment, along with support for the competitiveness of value chains.

At the closing event held at Droombos, key stakeholders gathered to celebrate the success of this pioneering EU-funded twinning project in Southern Africa. Hon. Lucia Iipumbu, Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, highlighted the project’s primary objective of strengthening the Namibian Standards Institution (NSI) to enhance Namibia’s participation in international trade agreements and foster economic growth.

Dr. Eino Mvula, Chief Executive of the Namibian Standards Institution, expressed satisfaction with the project’s outcomes, emphasizing increased capacity building and skills development for NSI and Ministry of Industrialization and Trade (MIT) staff. Mvula mentioned the successful implementation of the Namibian National Quality Policy and the organization of the first Quality Infrastructure Forum, attended by over 80 Namibian stakeholders.

H.E. Ana Beatriz Martins, EU Ambassador to Namibia, emphasized the project’s contribution to smoothing trade flows between the EU and Namibia. This, in turn, promotes job opportunities and economic growth, aligning with the goals of the EU-Namibia partnership through collaborative interventions.

Trade figures highlighted the EU (27) as the largest trading partner of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), with Namibian exports to Europe growing by 50% from €889 Million in 2012 to €1.334 billion in 2022. The project received high praise from distinguished speakers, including H.E. Thorsten Hutter, German Ambassador to Namibia, Mr. Christian Fogelström, Deputy Head of Mission Swedish Embassy to Namibia, Botswana & South Africa, and Dr. Thomas Zielke, EU Project Leader.

The successful conclusion of the EU-Twinning Project underscores its instrumental role in enhancing Namibia’s trade capacities and fostering a resilient economic landscape.