Walvis Bay abuzz with tourists as two ships call on same day

Walvis Bay was a hive of activity this past Wednesday when two cruise liners discharged more than 5000 passengers on the harbour town’s stretched facilities. First to berth was the Queen Mary II early in the morning followed by the MSC Poesia on her maiden call to Walvis Bay.

The impressive 334-metre Queen Mary II previously visited Namibia in April last year when the large number of passengers that disembarked from the ship caused some not insignificant chaos in the harbour and later in town, since the available facilities could not handle the avalanche of people

The 13-deck Queen Mary II offers 15 restaurants and bars, 5 swimming pools, a casino, a ballroom, a theater, and the distinction of having the first planetarium at sea. It has more than 1300 cabins. Leaving Walvis Bay later that day, she sailed for her next port of call, the Canary Islands.

The 294-metre MSC Poesia is on a world cruise over 120 days with 3223 guests alongside an approximate crew of 1000. She offers 5 restaurants, 13 bars, 3 swimming pools, a library, a casino, a theater and a disco.

These two passenger vessels herald a busy shipping year for the Namibian Ports Authority, with another 30 ships scheduled for the rest of the year in addition to the harbour’s regular commercial traffic.

The next three passenger vessels arrive next week already with the Silver Spirit on 30 January, the Bolette on 01 February and the AIDAsol on 02 February.

Walvis Bay Port Captain, Lukas Kafuna (left) exchange crests with the Captain of the MSC Poesia, a courtesy gesture in shipping on a ship’s maiden call to a port.