Container ship’s call marks turnaround signal for Lüderitz port

The Port of Lüderitz recently received its first container vessel in years, marking a pivotal point in the port’s renewed relevance for industry in the adjacent interior. It has been years since Lüderitz last berthed a container vessel.

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) said the arrival of the Karoline container vessel is a testament to the continuous efforts and investments to enhance infrastructure, capacity, and services at the Lüderitz Port. “It reaffirms our commitment to providing efficient and reliable port facilities to support regional and international trade.”

This milestone paves the way for increased trade opportunities and underscores the port’s potential to serve as a gateway for cargo destined to and from the southern regions of Namibia.

Namport said it remains dedicated to continue developing Lüderitz Port’s capabilities, ensuring that it plays an important role in facilitating trade and economic growth in Namibia.

The authority’s Manager for Business Development, Trevor Ndjadila said “We are delighted to witness the return of container vessels to the Port of Lüderitz. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to enhance Namibia’s infrastructure and bolstering its trade capabilities. We anticipate further growth and expansion in the near future.”