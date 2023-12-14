FNB announces comprehensive restructuring of Executive Team

FNB Namibia has officially announced a comprehensive restructuring of its Executive Team, marking a significant shift in the local market landscape.

Under this transformative reorganisation, Nangula Kauluma will ascend to the position of Chief Executive of FNB Retail Banking, while Sepo Haihambo will assume the role of Chief Executive of FNB Commercial Banking.

Nangula Kauluma brings a wealth of experience as a seasoned financial services executive, having held key positions in banking, life insurance, and short-term insurance across Africa.

Recognised as the Namibian Businesswoman of the Year for three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019, Kauluma holds an MBA from Stellenbosch University and is a certified board director through Duke University CE.

On the other hand, Sepo Haihambo boasts substantial experience in financial services and investment banking. A nominee in the top 10 of the Strategic African Women in Leadership (SAWIL) Awards in 2022, Haihambo is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School and holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Financial Management from SOAS University of London.

Conrad Dempsey, the Group Chief Executive of FirstRand Namibia, warmly welcomed the new appointments, expressing enthusiasm about the positive impact the restructuring will have on customers and clients.

“We’re excited about the focused potential of this change for customers and clients. The new flat structure makes us all more easily accessible to customers and recognizes individual expertise,” Dempsey stated.

Speaking at the recent announcement, Dempsey congratulated Kauluma and Haihambo, expressing anticipation for the collaborative energy they would bring to the FirstRand Namibia group. The group encompasses various entities, including FNB, RMB, Ashburton, PointBreak, and FNB Insurance, with a nationwide presence.

This move signifies Namibia’s proactive approach to market dynamics, aligning itself with global shifts in the financial sector and positioning FNB Namibia for increased efficiency and customer-centric operations.