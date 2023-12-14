GIPF urges timely submission of student proof for children beneficiaries

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) this week called on all students among its annuitants to provide proof of their enrollment promptly, in a bid to ensure the seamless processing of benefits for its young beneficiaries.

Underlining its commitment to delivering top-notch services, GIPF emphasized the significance of children annuitants (beneficiaries) submitting their school letters at the nearest GIPF office without delay. This requirement aims to prevent any disruptions in the processing of their benefits.

As an integral part of the Fund’s Corporate Strategy, keeping members well-informed about their entitlements is a key priority. At this juncture, GIPF directs its appeal specifically to annuitants (beneficiaries) who are students aged between 18 and 25 years old. The submission of signed proof of studentship is crucial during this period.

According to the Fund, it is essential to note that only authorized signatories, including the Principal, Faculty Officer, Rector, Director, Branch Coordinator, or Deputy Head of Department, or individuals acting in those capacities from respective schools or institutions of higher education, are permitted to sign the studentship letters.

In cases where students had to take a break in their studies due to unforeseen circumstances, GIPF mandates the submission of proof of studentship for the continued payment of benefits until they reach 25 years of age, they added.

Meanwhile, GIPF urged all eligible beneficiaries to adhere to this requirement to ensure the efficient and timely processing of their benefits.