Geingob to undergo specialized medical treatment in the United States

The President, H.E Dr Hage Geingob will receive cancer treatment in the United States of America, according to a statement released by the presidency on Wednesday.

The announcement made on 19 January revealed that Geingob had cancerous cells detected by his medical team following biopsy exams, leading to the decision to seek treatment abroad.

“In that vein, the president has accepted the medical offer by leading scientists and medical professionals in Los Angeles, California to undergo novel therapy for cancerous cells in the USA. The travel, medical, and accommodation expenses of the president will not be incurred by the government,” the presidency said in a statement.

According to the presidency, while 95 percent of the treatment for the cancerous cells will be carried out in Namibia, the presidency confirmed that the treatment he will undergo in the USA is limited to seven days.

The president departed on Wednesday evening and during his brief medical leave from 25 January to 2 February. , Vice President Nangolo Mumba will assume the role of Acting President.