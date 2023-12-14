Select Page

Allvan Farmer joins Letshego Bank as Chief Operating Officer

Posted by | Jan 24, 2024 |

Allvan Farmer joins Letshego Bank as Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned banker, Allvan Farmer concluded 2023 on a high note when he joined Letshego Bank Namibia as Chief Operating Officer, effective 01 December 2023.

Announcing the appointment, Letshego Bank said Farmer has extensive expertise in critical business areas, covering Payments, Technology Operations, Digital Transformation, Cyber Security, and Risk and Compliance, all of which are testimony to his proven ability to drive operational excellence.

Active in industry-related councils and committees, Farmer is a member of the Financial Industry Cybersecurity Council, serves as a council member for the Payments Association of Namibia, and previously held positions as an alternate director at Namclear and a board member for Payments System Services & Project Oversight.

Complementing his professional growth, Farmer completed a PGDip in Strategic Project Management at Eaton Business School, UAE, and an Executive MBA at Guglielmo Marconi University. His education also includes a BA Hons in Business Management from the University of Lincoln and various diplomas and certifications in technology and management.

Farmer is tasked to apply his expertise to enhance the bank’s operational and technological efficiency and implement strategic executive initiatives.

 

