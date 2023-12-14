N$15 million project to empower CSOs, women, youth, and marginalized communities unveiled

The European Union (EU) and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) this week launched the “Empowering CSOs, Women, Youth, and Marginalized Communities as Equal Partners in Democracy” (ECSO) project, a transformative initiative to enhance participation of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in governance and development issues.

This project, spanning 36 months from July 2023 to June 2026, marks a significant step in fostering inclusivity and empowering marginalized communities.

With a substantial budget of EUR 736,784 (+/- N$15 million), the ECSO project is co-funded by the European Union and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, showcasing their shared commitment to advancing democratic values.

The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung will spearhead the implementation, joined by the esteemed partner, Women’s Action for Development (WAD).

The project will specifically target the regions of //Karas, Kunene, and Erongo, addressing issues such as gender dynamics, youth empowerment, and the concerns of marginalized communities.

The two core components of ECSO, namely capacity building and advocacy activities, are pivotal for civil society organizations’ sustainability and impact. Building on the success of two previous EU and KAS-supported projects, ECSO aims to leverage existing structures to empower CSOs. It places a particular emphasis on strengthening advocacy skills, especially for youth and marginalized communities, to complement the government’s efforts in achieving the goals outlined in Vision 2030 for the Namibian people.

EU Ambassador to Namibia, H.E. Ana Beatriz Martins, highlighted the significance of this project in equipping CSOs with the skills necessary to advocate for change.

“This project is intended to equip CSOs with the skills to advocate and complement the Government’s efforts in achieving the goals outlined in Vision 2030 for the Namibian people,” she said.

Despite Namibia’s progressive laws and policies in many civil rights areas, challenges persist due to often patriarchal structures, harmful gender practices, and high levels of gender-based violence.

The ECSO project stands as a beacon for fostering a more inclusive and participatory democracy, where CSOs, women, youth, and marginalized communities play equal and vital roles in shaping the future of Namibia.

Meanwhile, this ambitious initiative is poised to bring about positive and lasting change in the targeted regions, contributing to a more empowered and resilient society.