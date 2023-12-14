Archival App to preserve and promote cultural heritage launched

The Minister of Education, Arts & Culture, Ester Nghipondoka on Wednesday, unveiled the Archival Application, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at providing easy access to the nation’s rich documentary heritage.

The launch, made possible through UNESCO and a collaborative effort involving key entities such as the National Archives of Namibia, the National Information Workers Association of Namibia, Mindsinaction, the University of Namibia Archives, Oniipa Church Archives, Sam Cohen Library, Namibia University of Science and Technology, and several others, marks a significant milestone in the preservation and promotion of Namibia’s cultural legacy.

Addressing the audience, Nghipondoka emphasized the importance of archives as a cornerstone of national identity, reflecting shared history, diverse traditions, and the collective journey of the Namibian people.

She stressed the duty of custodians to ensure accessibility, protection, and preservation of these records for future generations.

The Namibia Archival Application stands out in today’s fast-paced technological landscape as a leap forward in archival capabilities.

Nghipondoka praised the collaborative spirit and tireless efforts that led to the development of this innovative software, highlighting its role in enhancing access to archival collections.

Expressing gratitude, the Minister acknowledged the support of UNESCO, which sponsored the project with a total amount of N$ 380,000. Special recognition was given to the Namibia National Commission for UNESCO, led by Mr. Waldo Junius, for their unwavering support throughout the process.

The Namibia Archival Application is not just a tool; it serves as a gateway to various archival collections, providing seamless access for researchers, historians, educators, and the general public. Its user-friendly interface and state-of-the-art features democratize access to historical records, making the nation’s heritage more accessible and engaging for all.

Nghipondoka sees the application as a dynamic educational resource that will catalyze and enhance research and academic exploration. By integrating archives into the digital realm, the initiative bridges the gap between tradition and technology, ensuring the active dissemination of historical records.

As the Archival Application is launched, Nghipondoka called for a renewed commitment to cultural preservation and education. She urged other archival institutions to join this development, making their collections accessible to wider audiences.