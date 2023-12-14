St Barnabas learners supported by Windhoek Country Club

For the past year, St Barnabas School in Windhoek’s Katutura suburb has been the beneficiary of the Windhoek Country Club Resort for various identified needs and small projects.

The hotel’s Head of Health and Safety, Florence Rukata, herself an alumna of St Barnabas, expressed her joy saying “I have the privilege of serving on the Corporate Social Investment (CSI) committee at the Windhoek Country Club, allowing me the opportunity to recommend specific needs of the chosen beneficiary. I knew about the needs of the school and advocated for assistance to them.”

When the school was considered as a potential beneficiary, the Country Club’s CSI committee selected those projects that seemed most in need of support. This comprises a daily feeding routine, establishing a community garden, upgrading infrastructure, improving sport facilities and sourcing books for the primary grades.

St Barnabas Principal, Nahason Mbangura, emphasised the significance of this support. “We are so thankful as this support assists our vulnerable children who hail from single-parent households, financially struggling families or are under the care of grandparents relying solely on grants and old age pensions. This daily meal means the world to them and to us.”

Through a monthly donation of N$6250, some 80 vulnerable learners receive part of their daily sustenance.

“The passion and dedication exhibited by the school and its management are commendable and we are happy in the knowledge that our contributions go a long way in enriching the lives of our children,” commented Florence.

Florence Rukata (rear left) , the Head of Health and Safety at the Windhoek Country Club Resort, with the Principal of St Barnabas School in Katutura, Mr Nahason Mbangura (standing right), and three happy St Barnabas learners, in the kitchen where daily meals are prepared for the children. The project is supported by the Country Club.