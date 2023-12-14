Fully restored Seamount returns to Seawork fleet

The Seamount Explorer, a fishing trawler that had its bow damaged extensively in an unfortunate collision was successfully restored by Kraatz Engineering and recently put to sea.

The collision caused major structural damage, requiring Kraatz to replace the bow’s skin and fix the hydraulic services contained immediately behind it. The work was of such an exacting nature that it unequivocally confirmed Kraatz Engineering status as an industry leader in marine engineering and repairs.

Kraatz Managing Director, Frank Kernstock said they had to move fast to minimize production losses for the vessel’s owner, Seawork. This required rapid yet precise repair work. “Kraatz’s tender was predicated on our precise and accurate commercial proposal, forward-thinking, a dedicated team, and our signature exceptional customer service that our clients have come to trust.”

It took the Kraatz team just two months from commissioning to completion. For this achievement, the team had to work through the festive season.

“Logistical hurdles presented by the holiday season were adeptly managed [with the] strategic acquisition and transportation of materials [like] Loyd’s-grade steel plates and bulb flats, from Durban. This not only conserved resources but also reflected the ‘Precision Meets Excellence’ ethos that Kraatz Engineering embodies,” said Kernstock.

Helping to speed the work along was the synchrolift in the Walvis Bay harbour where the vessel underwent minor repairs to its propulsion system and the rest of the hull.

Seawork Managing Director, Jürgen Sander said “We are grateful for the commitment and professionalism displayed by the Kraatz team. Their prompt solutions and consistent communication are commendable. We look forward to having the MFV Seamount Explorer back in rotation for our fishing operation, a much-needed catching capacity boost, after having just completed a successful sea trial post repair.”

This feat was not possible without the commitment of a dedicated team, a fact which Kernstock readily acknowledged, saying “A heartfelt Thank You to every individual, from the planners to the hands-on workers, who gave their all to uphold and exceed our client’s expectations.”

Kraatz Engineering is a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List Group of Companies.