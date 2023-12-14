Diverse nationalities gear up for Outeniqua Chair Challenge in South Africa

Athletes from Namibia, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Botswana, and South Africa are set to participate in the highly anticipated Outeniqua Chair Challenge (OCC) scheduled for 24 February in George, South Africa.

Organizer Alewijn Dippenaar shared that the competitive sections will feature two categories open to quadriplegic and paraplegic athletes.

Subcategories have been designed to accommodate competitors based on the type of chair used, including racing chairs, hand cycles, and basketball chairs, among others.

Dippenaar revealed that the event will kick off with the first riders starting at 07:00 on the summer morning of 24 February. “Once all competitive and fun races have been completed, an award ceremony will conclude procedures at lunchtime,” he added.

The Disabled Road Race Foundation highlighted that parts of George will witness a vital standstill for several hours on OCC Day, as the 42.2km route, also utilized for the 21.1km and 10km races, will be cordoned off for racing.

“There is also a fun 5km course completed by competitors in wheelchairs pushed by an array of helpers. OCC 2024 will take place at Carpe Diem School on 24 February, but the premises will be buzzing with activity from 23 February between 11:00 and 18:00, as participants arrive to confirm their registration,” they added.

The Foundation encourages the public to connect with Dippenaar at [email protected] or at +278 457 5675 if they wish to join the event and rub shoulders with renowned racing legend Pieter du Preez. Du Preez, who secured gold in the 2020 Paralympics in Japan, holds the distinction of being the first quadriplegic in the world to complete a full Ironman.