Legacy Landscapes Fund commits US$1 million annually over 50 years to safeguard conservation area

A significant international conservation effort is set to provide sustained financial support for a critical region in north-western Namibia, as the Legacy Landscapes Fund (LLF) announced an annual grant of US$1 million over 50+ years, following the signing of an agreement on Monday.

The Skeleton Coast Etosha corridor situated in the Kunene Region, serves as a conservation bridge linking various protected areas, connecting two national parks, and introducing the concept of the first “People’s Park” – a novel conservation category expanding the formalization of community-led conservation.

This region is celebrated for its extraordinary biodiversity and a remarkably diverse range of species, serving as a habitat for 14 local communal conservancies.

Implemented through the LLF’s collaboration with conservation partners, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Namibia’s Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation (IRDNC), in conjunction with the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, it will build on the conservation measures that are already in place to protect vulnerable fauna such as the black rhino, desert lion, giraffe and desert elephant alongside numerous lesser-known endemic species.

LLF Executive Director, Stefanie Lang expressed pride in signing the groundbreaking perpetual grant with WWF and IRDNC. She emphasized that the enduring funding commitment, combined with robust governance of local rights-holders, is poised to make a lasting impact on the conservation landscape.

Teofilus Nghitila, Executive Director in the conservation ministry, underscored the unique partnership’s importance, highlighting the shared vision of local communities and the government in safeguarding the spectacular land and its rich biodiversity.

Nghitila stated, “We as Namibians are deservedly proud of our conservation record with 45% of the land in our country under conservation management, comprising national parks, protected areas and communal conservancies of which Namibia is a global pioneer.”

The Skeleton Coast Etosha landscape earned selection through the LLF’s first open call for proposals in early 2022.

In collaboration with local partners, rural communities, and conservancies, WWF and IRDNC will closely oversee the successful implementation of conservation initiatives in the region.

The LLF, established as an independent charitable foundation in 2020, serves as an international public-private fund dedicated to support nature, people, and climate by addressing the global biodiversity financing gap.

Meanwhile, as per the LLF’s private-public model, the US$ 20 million grant will be matched by funding from the Rob Walton Foundation, a private philanthropic donor.