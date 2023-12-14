585,197 active sim cards yet to be registered – MTC urges customers to comply before deadline

To date, Mobile Telecommunication Limited, MTC has managed to register 1,345,896 sim cards with 585,197 active sim cards pending registration before the 31 March deadline.

The digital enabler highlighted this on Tuesday while urging customers to come and register their SIM cards and avoid the last-minute rush.

MTC’s Corporate Affairs Manager, John Ekongo laments the idleness of the public following the extension resulting in low turn-up at registration points.

“We have noticed that the public is not utilizing and taking advantage of the opportunity to register their sim cards, as most of our MTC retail stores and enrolment centre in certain areas are empty or with a handful of people turning up.”

To avoid last-minute frustration and sim card disconnectivity risk, we urge the public to take advantage of the remaining added time to register their sim cards – before, 31 March, he added.

“MTC is working with regional leadership to continue to increase accessibility to sim registration, especially for the people in remote areas. We are working with regional leaders i.e. Governors and Councilors’ offices in taking registration services closer to the people, especially those far from urban areas. Our efforts are ongoing with more recruited mobile Teams getting deployed in the regions as of February 2024. This is in addition to our online registration platform and fixed points such as our Mobile Homes and other centre,” he concluded.

The mandatory SIM card registration set to bolster security measures, tackle crime and facilitate digital services initially expected to end on 31 December 2023, but was extended by three more months to allow for every customer to register.