Office of the Mayor Swakopmund kicks off year on a high note

The Swakopmund Municipality has set an ambitious goal for the year, focusing on working towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a particular emphasis on eradicating poverty.

As part of this initiative, the municipality has embarked on a campaign to promote employment, targeting vulnerable individuals, especially the youth.

Mayor of Swakopmund, Her Worship Dina Namubes, recently conducted courtesy visits to the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, as well as the Langer Heinrich offices in Swakopmund, aiming to encourage the creation of job opportunities in the town.

The municipality highlighted that during these visits, it was revealed that many vulnerable individuals lack access to smartphones or devices, hindering their ability to utilize job portals and other modern technology-dependent platforms.

To address this issue, the municipality emphasized the importance of raising awareness through diverse channels, including public bulletin boards.

Namubes is actively considering negotiations with employers to ensure that job advertisements are accessible to everyone, acknowledging the digital divide that exists among job seekers. She stressed the municipality’s commitment to leaving no one behind in their efforts to promote employment and combat poverty.

In her address, Mayor Namubes emphasized the municipality’s belief in having dependable and practical systems, expressing hope for a promising future. Encouraging those facing difficulties, she urged them to hold onto the vital power of hope, allowing them to rise above the voices of doubt.

Highlighting the collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, Namubes encouraged young people to submit their resumes to the municipality’s offices, citing gratitude for the ministry’s efforts in addressing the high rates of unemployment in the town and the country as a whole.

The Swakopmund Municipality stressed that the Mayor’s courtesy visits received positive feedback from the Langer Heinrich Human Resources Manager.

The manager confirmed that the mine is currently in the commissioning phase and anticipates resuming production in the 1st quarter of March 2024. Expressing satisfaction with the initiative, he commended the idea of fostering relationships to enhance the livelihoods of the community.

Through ongoing stakeholder engagements, the Office of the Mayor continues to interact with various institutions to address the social and economic challenges faced by the community members.