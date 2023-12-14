EU-Twinning Project to enhance Namibia’s trade capacities

The EU-Twinning Project, titled “Support to the Namibian Standards Institution,” is set to conclude on 31 January, marking a significant milestone in fostering economic growth and trade in Namibia.

The closing event is scheduled for Thursday, at Droombos.

The event will be graced by the presence of Hon. Lucia Iipumbu, Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Dr Eino Mvula, Chief Executive of the Namibian Standards Institution, H.E. Ana Beatriz Martins, EU Ambassador to Namibia, H.E. Thorsten Hutter, German Ambassador to Namibia, Mr. Christian Fogelström, Deputy Head of Mission Swedish Embassy to Namibia, Botswana & South Africa, Dr. Thomas Zielke, EU Project Leader and other key partners of this project who are expected to address the attendees, reflecting on the accomplishments of the project and its positive impact on Namibia’s trade capacities.

Initiated on 1 February 2022, this Twinning Project is one of the first in Southern Africa under

the EU Commission’s pilot initiative focused on supporting the Namibian Standards Institution

(NSI) and the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade (MIT).

The 24-month project received EU support amounting to 1.6 million Euros, equivalent to N$27 million.

The EU-Twinning Project has played a pivotal role in enhancing Namibia’s participation in international trade agreements, boosting economic growth, and strengthening the Namibian Standards Institution’s capacity to fulfill its mandate.