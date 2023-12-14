SASSCAL appoints Programme Officer for Namibia national node

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

The Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL) has appointed Klaudia Amutenya as the local Programme Officer for the Namibia National Node. The appointment is effective 01 November last year.

SASSCAL is a joint initiative between Angola, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Germany in response to the challenges of global climate change.

Ms Amutenya is an environmental practitioner by profession, bringing to the Namibian Node over seven years of extensive knowledge and experience in project management with a special focus on sustainable natural resources management.

Prior to her new assignment, she worked on various concepts including climate change adaptation, community forestry, bush control and biomass utilization, stakeholder engagement, community development, knowledge management, donor fund management (EU, GIZ, Sequa, and UN), financial management, and project monitoring and evaluation.

In her earlier career, she was the Project Liaison Officer for the Sustainable Management of Namibia’s Forested Lands (NAFOLA) Project, funded by the United Nations Development Programme and implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism;

She was also Project Officer, Senior Administration and Technical Officer as well as Project Manager for the Namibia Biomass Industry Group, a non-governmental organization that advocates for and promotes sustainable bush control and biomass utilization to address bush encroachment.

Ms Amutenya holds a BSc (Hons) degree in Environmental Biology from the University of Namibia, a Master’s of Natural Resource Management from Namibia University of Science and Technology, which was fully funded by SASSCAL, and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Monitoring and Evaluation Methods from Stellenbosch University.