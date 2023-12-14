Lieze Meyer’s “Art in Motion” exhibition at Swakop Fine Art Gallery

By Adolf Kaure.

Coastal artist, Lieze Meyer’s latest solo exhibition titled Art in Motion is currently on display at the Swakopmund Fine Art Gallery.

The exhibition comprises Meyer’s latest artistry in oil and watercolour on canvas, transporting the viewer to fleeting, precious instances that often slip by unnoticed. Each work in “Art in Motion” is a heartfelt celebration of the simple yet extraordinary moments found in nature.

According to the owner of the Fine Art Gallery, Martina von Wenzel, the enchanting world of flamingoes unfolds as a visual symphony. “In her masterful strokes, these majestic birds come to life, each feather choreographed in a dance of elegance and grace.”

“Her monochrome palette adds a touch of timeless sophistication to the depiction of promonading flamingoes.” “As you gaze upon her portrayal, envision the balletic performance of flamingoes in their natural habitat.”

“The artwork becomes a canvas where the beauty of these creatures is frozen in a fleeting moment, inviting you to witness the harmony of nature’s own ballet,” said von Wenzel.

Meyer is known for her distinctive style with her art based on animals as she “freezes” a moment in time, creating a lasting impact.

“Meyer’s art encourages art lovers to pause, appreciate, and savour the beauty that surrounds us every day.”

Situated at 34 Sam Nujoma Avenue, the Fine Art Gallery is open on weekdays from 10:00 to 12:30 and 15:00 to 17:00 and on weekends from 10:00 to 12:30.

Lize Meyer’s oil on canvas titled “Startled Moment” freezes a flock of flamingoes at that moment when they depart the water in a rush. (Image Contributed)