Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards invites entries for 10th edition

MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic are extending a call to all African filmmakers to submit their projects publicly exhibited or broadcast between 1 December 2022 and 31 December 2023, for the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs), later this year.

MultiChoice in a statement said entries opened on 15 January and will close on 14 February and all films made for television movies and television series, so long as they meet the terms and conditions are eligible. “To enter the awards, all filmmakers must prepare the movie for consideration with online submission and should visit https://www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA for submission details and additional information,” they added.

Head of Content and West African Channels at MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola said over the past decade, Africa Magic has steadfastly upheld its commitment to spotlighting authentic African stories, especially those that mirror our diverse and rich cultures. “As we mark the 10th anniversary of the AMVCAS, we embark on a bold initiative to re-evaluate our award categories to further align with global trends and benchmarks. This includes retiring specific categories streamlining others, and revisiting the voting and non-voting classifications,” said Tejumola.

MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze said the AMVCAs remains committed to celebrating the incredible talent in the African film and television industry. “The amazing people who do the work in front and behind the cameras and you, our viewers who continue to support the hard work of the television and film industry. Thank you for being an integral part of the AMVAC journey,” he added

MultiChoice further explained that the tenth edition will see the total number of categories reduced from 33 as of 2023, to 27 categories, 16 non-voting and 9 audience voting categories, and Recognition Awards-Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards. “The performance awards have undergone streaming and will fall under the categories of Best Actor or Best Actress in a Leading or Supporting Role. A voting jury, consisting of top filmmakers, will determine the winners in these categories, deviating from the previous audience voting system,” they emphasized.

They said the non-voting categories, totalling 16, will have winners determined by a diverse and experienced jury, led by the head juror. “These categories include Best Lead Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Director, Art Direction, Cinematography, Costume Design, Best Writing in a Movie and TV Series, Best Movies and TV Series, Best Short Film, Best Documentary, and Best Sound Design, Editing and Makeup,” they said.

MultiChoice said the public can vote in categories like Best Scripted and Unscripted African Magic Original, Best Digital Content Creator, Best Indigenous Language, West, Southern Africa, Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Film, and Best Indigenous African Magic Original.