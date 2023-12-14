Namibia2Go breaks ground on new head office at Hosea Kutako International

Gondwana Collection Namibia has announced the commencement of a highly anticipated construction project for Namibia2Go, its car rental service, at the entrance of Windhoek’s Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA).

The groundbreaking ceremony, held last week signifies a significant step for Namibia2Go as it embarks on establishing its new headquarters conveniently located at the B6 turn-off to the airport.

Acquired in early 2020, the future Namibia2Go premises will span two erven in the SUNGATE precinct.

Gondwana’s Operations Director, Alain Noirfalise, expressed excitement about the partnership with architect Sven-Erik Staby from Staby Design and main contractor Gaia Investments for this groundbreaking project. The official opening date is slated for September 2024.

The ambitious plans underscore Gondwana’s dedication to enhancing its offerings and providing an unparalleled guest experience.

Namibia2Go, having experienced substantial growth over the years, outgrew its previous locations, necessitating the move from Bismarck Street to Bassingthwaighte Street, Klein Windhoek, in 2019.

With a team of 32 dedicated members and a diverse fleet of 278 rental vehicles across various categories, the existing space became limited.

More than just a construction project, the groundbreaking ceremony symbolizes Gondwana’s commitment to facilitating a seamless experience for travelers.

The new facility at HKIA will provide convenient access to Namibia2Go car rental services right at the airport, ensuring a hassle-free and efficient process for visitors.