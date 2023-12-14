Health services resume at Tondoro Health Centre after flooding

By Adolf Kaure.

Health services at Tondoro Health Centre in the Kavango West resumed last week after the clinic was closed for a while due to flooding following heavy rain in the area.

The floods caused the waiting area, reception area, pharmacy storage area and the delivery room to become inundated forcing the ministry to conduct an assessment after the water subsided.

“In our assessment, the rain water that flooded the Health Centre originated from a water pool that formed along the nearby gravel road due to inadequate storm water drainage.”

“No injuries to patients, staff members or members of the public were reported as a result of the incident.”

“We hereby inform that the delivery of all health services at the Health Centre has been restored,” said the Executive Director, Ben Nangombe.

Despite a refrigerator in the kitchen experiencing a short circuit due to contact with water, there were no major damage to medical equipment or clinical supplies.

The ministry said they are working with the Roads Authority of Namibia to put mitigatory measures in place at the health centre to divert storm water away from the centre.

A barrier wall around the waiting areas and alongside the entrance to the health centre will also be erected to prevent future waterlogging caused by thunderstorms.