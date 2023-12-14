Parliament to host commonwealth Parliamentary Association budget committee meeting

The Parliament of Namibia is set to host a meeting of the Budget Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Africa Region from 23 to 26 January.

The Committee, responsible for organising, facilitating, and formulating recommendations on the Association’s financial investments, will convene in Windhoek.

As a member of CPA Africa, which comprises 63 national and subnational legislatures, Namibia will play a pivotal role in discussions aimed at advancing parliamentary cooperation.

Hon. Lukas Sinimbo Muha, Chairperson of the National Council of Namibia and Vice-Chairperson of the CPA Africa Executive Committee, is expected to formally open the meeting on Thursday at the National Council G4 room, starting at 08:30.

Delegates from five Member States, including speakers from South Africa’s Gauteng Provincial Legislature and KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, will participate. Attendees from Botswana, Mauritius, Nigeria, and Tanzania are also expected.

The Parliament of Tanzania currently hosts the Secretariat of CPA Africa, with Rt Hon. Catherine Gotani Hara, MP, serving as the incumbent CPA Africa Regional Chairperson.

The CPA Africa Region aims to promote and protect the interests and perspectives of its member Parliaments and countries within the Commonwealth. It advocates for gender equality, and women’s emancipation, and upholds human rights, freedoms, democracy, and good governance.

The CPA is an international community comprising Commonwealth Parliaments and Legislatures. It focuses on advancing parliamentary democracy by enhancing knowledge and understanding of democratic governance. With 52 member states, CPA Africa is the largest region, divided into four sub-regions.