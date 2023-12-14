Volleyball for All tournament secures FNB as title sponsor

FNB Namibia Short Term Insurance (FNB STI) has recently revealed its commitment as the title sponsor for the 2024 Volleyball for All tournament, contributing an impressive N$ 320,000 to the event.

Chief Executive, Georg Garrels, speaking at the sponsorship agreement signing ceremony, expressed the privilege of FNB STI’s involvement in the sponsorship, marking the first year under the FNB Insurance banner.

Garrels praised DTS for its community contributions and acknowledged the tournament’s 40th-year milestone as a testament to its enduring success.

Emphasizing the potential for businesses to use the tournament as a team-building opportunity, Garrels encouraged participation from teams and families. He expressed FNB’s honor in partnering with DTS for this significant event. Axel Dianat, Chairman of Deutscher Turn and Sportverein (DTS), conveyed gratitude to FNB Insurance for their support in making the sporting event possible.

Dianat highlighted FNB’s unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions, stating that the partnership has not only enhanced the event’s prestige but also provided participants with a platform to showcase their skills. The FNB DTS Volleyball for All is anticipated to host approximately 190 teams and draw in thousands of spectators.

Scheduled for 3 February at the DTS grounds in Olympia, Windhoek, the 40th edition of the tournament promises to be a remarkable celebration of volleyball and community spirit.

Pictured at the sponsorship handover event are (from left to right) Tobias Eden, Vice President of Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF), Axel Dainat DTS Chairman, Heiko Kesselmann, DTS tournament Director and Georg Garrels, CEO of FNB Insurance.