Bank Windhoek provides clarity on Opuwo Branch incident – Offers reward for information

In response to growing misconceptions surrounding the recent theft incident at its Opuwo Branch on 13 January, Bank Windhoek on Friday issued an update to shed light on the matter and clarify the facts.

The bank, in a statement, emphasized the importance of accurate information dissemination, as the incident has led to confusion regarding the amounts involved.

According to the bank, contrary to misinformation, the attempted theft at the Opuwo Branch amounted to N$200 million. Fortunately, due to the bank’s robust security protocols, internal controls, established thresholds, and the vigilance of its employees, the attempt was thwarted.

Bank Windhoek clarified that the actual confirmed loss to the bank, as previously stated in a media release, is just below N$2 million. This figure could only be confirmed in the days following the incident, highlighting the need for precise reporting.

As the investigation progresses, the bank has refrained from disclosing further details to avoid compromising the ongoing efforts of the Namibian Police Force (NAMPOL). The primary focus remains on collaborative efforts with NAMPOL to ensure a thorough and successful resolution of the matter.

The bank urged members of the public with any information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining culprits to share such details at the nearest police station.

To encourage cooperation, Bank Windhoek announced a reward of N$20,000, facilitated through NAMPOL, for anyone providing information leading to the successful apprehension of the main suspect.