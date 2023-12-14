Select Page

Bank Windhoek provides clarity on Opuwo Branch incident – Offers reward for information

Posted by | Jan 19, 2024 |

Bank Windhoek provides clarity on Opuwo Branch incident – Offers reward for information

In response to growing misconceptions surrounding the recent theft incident at its Opuwo Branch on 13 January, Bank Windhoek on Friday issued an update to shed light on the matter and clarify the facts.

The bank, in a statement, emphasized the importance of accurate information dissemination, as the incident has led to confusion regarding the amounts involved.

According to the bank, contrary to misinformation, the attempted theft at the Opuwo Branch amounted to N$200 million. Fortunately, due to the bank’s robust security protocols, internal controls, established thresholds, and the vigilance of its employees, the attempt was thwarted.

Bank Windhoek clarified that the actual confirmed loss to the bank, as previously stated in a media release, is just below N$2 million. This figure could only be confirmed in the days following the incident, highlighting the need for precise reporting.

As the investigation progresses, the bank has refrained from disclosing further details to avoid compromising the ongoing efforts of the Namibian Police Force (NAMPOL). The primary focus remains on collaborative efforts with NAMPOL to ensure a thorough and successful resolution of the matter.

The bank urged members of the public with any information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining culprits to share such details at the nearest police station.

To encourage cooperation, Bank Windhoek announced a reward of N$20,000, facilitated through NAMPOL, for anyone providing information leading to the successful apprehension of the main suspect.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Namibia Investment Promotion to host TechNovation to help creative industry thrive

Namibia Investment Promotion to host TechNovation to help creative industry thrive

24 November 2021

Competition Commission enters several settlement agreements over alleged anti-competitive behaviour

Competition Commission enters several settlement agreements over alleged anti-competitive behaviour

17 February 2023

Dedicated portal for FNB business clients

Dedicated portal for FNB business clients

12 August 2016

Broek Parade – N$10 million worth of trousers and breeches imported from South Africa in April

Broek Parade – N$10 million worth of trousers and breeches imported from South Africa in April

3 June 2022