Vice-President Mbumba joins 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit for global cooperation

The Vice-President, Dr Nangolo Mbumba is participating in the two-day 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which commenced on Friday, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement on Friday.

Established in 1961, the Non-Aligned Movement serves as the primary political platform advocating for the interests of developing countries.

The ongoing summit, themed “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence,” reflects the collective aspiration of developing nations for a more just, equitable, and representative international system.

The summit underway in Uganda follows a Ministerial Meeting that highlighted the importance of enhancing South-South, North-South, and Triangular Cooperation. The emphasis is on fostering effective and smart collaboration to address the diverse needs of developing countries.

NAM Member States, constituting the largest bloc at the United Nations, are currently focused on strengthening the UN development system to accelerate the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals. There is an urgent call for a transformation in global governance to better meet modern-day realities and address inequalities. This aligns with the forthcoming Summit of the Future, which Namibia will co-chair with Germany in September 2024.

As the 19th Summit concludes, Uganda assumes the Chair of NAM until 2027, succeeding Azerbaijan, which held the chairmanship since 2019 when they hosted the 18th NAM Summit.

Accompanying Vice-President Dr Nangolo Mbumba are Hon. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, along with other senior government officials.

Their participation meanwhile underscores the country’s commitment to global cooperation and its active role in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable world.