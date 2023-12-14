National Assembly unveils strategic Plan for 2023-2027

The Speaker of the National Assembly Prof. Peter Katjavivi this week officially launched the Strategic Plan for the period 2023-2027. This comprehensive roadmap, building on the successes of the 2018-2020 framework, aims to strengthen the National Assembly’s pivotal roles in law-making, representation, oversight, and fiscal stewardship.

The strategic plan, crafted through meticulous environmental scanning, comprehensive strategy formulation, and prudent budgeting, underscores a commitment to continuity and progress. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan aligns with Namibia’s national development objectives, focusing on the National Assembly’s crucial role in ensuring robust governance and accountability from the Executive.

Expressing pride in the institution’s strides in embracing technology, Katjavivi highlighted the successful rollout of the first phase of the e-Parliament initiative. This technological leap equips each Member of Parliament within the Chamber with access to the e-Parliament system, fostering a paperless and efficient conduct of parliamentary business.

Beyond technological advancements, the strategic plan solidifies foundational aspects such as the revision of Standing Rules and Orders and the Rules for Parliamentary Standing Committees. Looking ahead, Katjavivi emphasized the National Assembly’s commitment to establishing the Parliamentary Service Commission, with a focus on enhancing legislation, oversight, and representation and elevating service delivery over the next five years.

“The pillars outlined in the plan are designed to position the National Assembly not only to implement its mandate effectively but also to embody our mission and perform our core functions,” explained Katjavivi.

He highlighted the plan’s distinctive feature of proactive risk identification and the formulation of mitigation strategies.

The implementation arrangement, led by the Speaker’s Roundtable, brings together key stakeholders, including the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Electoral Commission, the Office of the Ombudsman, the Public Service Commission, and Civil Society Organizations. This collaborative effort aims to foster accountability at all levels, reflecting the National Assembly’s dedication to democratic ideals and good governance.