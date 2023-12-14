Select Page

Melvin Angula takes charge at Letshego Micro Financial Services Namibia

Posted by | Jan 18, 2024 |

This week, Letshego Micro Financial Services Namibia (LMFSN) announced Melvin Angula as its new Chief Executive, bringing 16 years of experience to this leadership role.

Angula comes from the telecommunications sector and is known for leading digital transformations and providing excellent customer service. His skills in planning for growth and achieving market leadership, along with his great communication, make him a valuable addition to Letshego Micro Financial Services, especially in improving micro-lending.

Angula has an impressive educational background, including an Executive MBA in Business Analytics from Eaton Business School in Dubai, UAE, a Senior Management Development Programme from the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa, and a Certificate in Telecommunication Policy, Regulation, and Management from the University of the Witwatersrand. Along with his National Diploma in Information Systems Administration from Namibia University of Science and Technology and various technology and management certifications, Angula brings a wealth of knowledge to Letshego Micro Financial Services.

Letshego Micro Financial Services Namibia said it looks forward to using Angula’s expertise to improve operations and drive strategic initiatives. His appointment reflects the company’s dedication to innovation and growth in the micro-financial services field.

 

