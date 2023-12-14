Water supply interruptions in Katutura until further notice

The City of Windhoek has announced that there is a water supply interruption in Katutura due to a damaged bulk supply water pipeline along Eneas Peter Nanyemba Road.

According to a statement released on 18 January, the pipeline was accidentally damaged by a road contractor working in the area. The City is currently assessing the extent of the damage and repair works will commence accordingly.

The water supply interruption affects the following areas: the Northern Industrial area, Katutura Central, Golgota, Grysblock, and Soweto. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.