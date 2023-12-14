Select Page

Water supply interruptions in Katutura until further notice

Posted by | Jan 18, 2024 |

Water supply interruptions in Katutura until further notice

The City of Windhoek has announced that there is a water supply interruption in Katutura due to a damaged bulk supply water pipeline along Eneas Peter Nanyemba Road.

According to a statement released on 18 January, the pipeline was accidentally damaged by a road contractor working in the area. The City is currently assessing the extent of the damage and repair works will commence accordingly.

The water supply interruption affects the following areas: the Northern Industrial area, Katutura Central, Golgota, Grysblock, and Soweto. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Polling day declared a public holiday

Polling day declared a public holiday

13 November 2019

Central bank urges debit order clients to report unauthorized deductions

Central bank urges debit order clients to report unauthorized deductions

13 December 2017

Curtain comes down on EU funded support programme

Curtain comes down on EU funded support programme

22 May 2017

African Trash Masks bag award in Berlin

African Trash Masks bag award in Berlin

17 November 2017