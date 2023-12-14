Select Page

Potential areas for joint initiatives highlighted during Chinese Ambassador’s visit

Posted by | Jan 18, 2024 |

Potential areas for joint initiatives highlighted during Chinese Ambassador’s visit

The City of Windhoek Chief Executive, Moses Matyayi expressed Namibia’s eagerness to foster collaboration with China across a spectrum of fields during a courtesy visit by the Chinese Ambassador.

Matyayi, seizing the opportunity during the visit this week, outlined potential areas for joint initiatives, emphasizing collaboration in infrastructure and land development, technology implementation for improved efficiency, climate change initiatives, and energy projects, the municipal authority said.

Chinese Ambassador Zhao Weiping also engaged with Windhoek Mayor, Queen Kamati during the visit.

Kamati highlighted the historical ties between Namibia and China, dating back to the liberation struggle era. She also pointed out the successful sister cities partnerships between Windhoek and six Chinese cities, which were crucial in providing support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acknowledging Windhoek’s beauty and cleanliness, Zhao commended the city’s management while suggesting areas for potential infrastructure enhancements.

Zhao assured Kamati that his embassy is ready to facilitate relations between Windhoek and different Chinese cities in various development sectors and that he will continue to strengthen the bonds and networks between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the visit set the stage for expected positive outcomes, with both parties expressing optimism about the potential collaborative ventures in areas vital for the growth and development of Windhoek.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

DiagnoLab becomes Cricket Namibia’s preferred service provider

DiagnoLab becomes Cricket Namibia’s preferred service provider

7 March 2022

Need for housing still prevalent despite economic pressures – Bank Windhoek specialist

Need for housing still prevalent despite economic pressures – Bank Windhoek specialist

18 April 2023

Pick n Pay Namibia bids farewell to National Manager

Pick n Pay Namibia bids farewell to National Manager

30 November 2017

Breweries looking for new Ambassadors

Breweries looking for new Ambassadors

27 September 2013