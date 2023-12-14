Potential areas for joint initiatives highlighted during Chinese Ambassador’s visit

The City of Windhoek Chief Executive, Moses Matyayi expressed Namibia’s eagerness to foster collaboration with China across a spectrum of fields during a courtesy visit by the Chinese Ambassador.

Matyayi, seizing the opportunity during the visit this week, outlined potential areas for joint initiatives, emphasizing collaboration in infrastructure and land development, technology implementation for improved efficiency, climate change initiatives, and energy projects, the municipal authority said.

Chinese Ambassador Zhao Weiping also engaged with Windhoek Mayor, Queen Kamati during the visit.

Kamati highlighted the historical ties between Namibia and China, dating back to the liberation struggle era. She also pointed out the successful sister cities partnerships between Windhoek and six Chinese cities, which were crucial in providing support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acknowledging Windhoek’s beauty and cleanliness, Zhao commended the city’s management while suggesting areas for potential infrastructure enhancements.

Zhao assured Kamati that his embassy is ready to facilitate relations between Windhoek and different Chinese cities in various development sectors and that he will continue to strengthen the bonds and networks between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the visit set the stage for expected positive outcomes, with both parties expressing optimism about the potential collaborative ventures in areas vital for the growth and development of Windhoek.