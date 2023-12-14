WFP boosts prisons’ food storage with mobile unit

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) received a significant boost to enhance food storage, as the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) provided a Mobile Storage Unit (MSU) at the Divundu Correctional Facility on Thursday.

This marks a pivotal moment in supporting Namibia’s initiatives to transform the food systems value chain.

In the face of the alarming statistic that 811 million people experience hunger globally every night, coupled with approximately one-third of the world’s food being lost or wasted annually, amounting to a staggering US$1 trillion financial loss, Namibia has faced challenges with limited closed storage space for food grains.

This scarcity has led to increased food waste, heightened food insecurity, and diminished national food reserves, issues that the MSU aims to address.

With a substantial storage capacity of 450 metric tonnes, the MSU will play a crucial role in supporting the Divundu Correctional Facility, recognized as one of the largest NCS-producing farms in Namibia.

The unit will specifically be employed to store maize and wheat grains, which will undergo processing to produce essential food products like maize meal, bread flour, and bread.

These products will then be distributed not only to correctional institutions nationwide but also to selected NAMPOL police stations. This efficient system seeks to minimize food waste and ensure a consistent supply of food rations for inmates.

Dr. George Fedha, WFP’s Country Director and Representative in Namibia, emphasized the organization’s commitment to addressing food waste issues by exploring possibilities to increase storage facilities for the government.

He highlighted the MSU as an alternative method for storing food grains, aimed at reducing post-harvest losses, particularly in storage.

The NCS, while not primarily focused on food production, recognizes the importance of imparting agricultural skills for inmate rehabilitation and reintegration. The department has implemented strategies such as crop production at Divundu Correctional Facility, Animal Husbandry at Evaristus Shikongo Correctional Facility, and piggeries at Hardap and Oluno Correctional Facilities.

The MSU will be instrumental in preserving the quality of grains and protecting them from potential contaminants, safeguarding against spoilage or degradation.

Commissioner-General of the Namibian Correctional Service, Raphael Tuhafeni Hamunyela, expressed gratitude for the donation, pledging to utilize the MSU efficiently and effectively.

He affirmed the commitment to working collaboratively towards a more just and inclusive society, contributing to organizational self-sufficiency, national food security, and the ambitious goal of achieving Zero Hunger by 2030.