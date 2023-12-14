Select Page

No learner should be left behind – Omaheke Regional Council

Posted by | Jan 17, 2024 |

No learner should be left behind – Omaheke Regional Council

Chairperson of the Omaheke Regional Council, Ignatius Kariseb said they are committed to ensuring that every learner has access to education, in a recent interview.

The Omaheke Regional Council said Karisebb addressed learner exclusion challenges, and teacher recruitment and advocated for inclusive education.

He discussed challenges faced by learners who were temporarily excluded from school, a matter that is set to be further addressed in the recent stakeholder engagement meeting.

“Inclusive education is a regional priority and we are dedicated to placing every learner in school,” he added.

He expressed a strong stance against learners being denied access due to financial constraints, underlining the importance of inclusive education for all.

“We are proactive in addressing exclusionary practices and we ensure that financial challenges do not hinder any learner’s right to education,” he said.

Council said the community anticipates the upcoming stakeholder engagement meeting, discussions around inclusive education, and strategies to overcome financial barriers for learners will take center stage.

“The leadership’s commitment echoes a broader vision for a region where no learner is left behind due to lack of funds,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Readathon Project receives funds to promote the reading culture

Readathon Project receives funds to promote the reading culture

8 November 2018

Cash incentives to motivate Grade 10s before tackling final stretch

Cash incentives to motivate Grade 10s before tackling final stretch

6 February 2018

Qualifications Authority to host virtual summit on e-Learning and quality assurance

Qualifications Authority to host virtual summit on e-Learning and quality assurance

5 November 2020

UN outreach empowers girls

UN outreach empowers girls

8 July 2016