No learner should be left behind – Omaheke Regional Council

Chairperson of the Omaheke Regional Council, Ignatius Kariseb said they are committed to ensuring that every learner has access to education, in a recent interview.

The Omaheke Regional Council said Karisebb addressed learner exclusion challenges, and teacher recruitment and advocated for inclusive education.

He discussed challenges faced by learners who were temporarily excluded from school, a matter that is set to be further addressed in the recent stakeholder engagement meeting.

“Inclusive education is a regional priority and we are dedicated to placing every learner in school,” he added.

He expressed a strong stance against learners being denied access due to financial constraints, underlining the importance of inclusive education for all.

“We are proactive in addressing exclusionary practices and we ensure that financial challenges do not hinder any learner’s right to education,” he said.

Council said the community anticipates the upcoming stakeholder engagement meeting, discussions around inclusive education, and strategies to overcome financial barriers for learners will take center stage.

“The leadership’s commitment echoes a broader vision for a region where no learner is left behind due to lack of funds,” they concluded.