4×4 Initiative puts shoes on Swakop school boys’ feet

By Adolf Kaure.

A project founded by Sidney Boois known as the 4×4 Initiative recently donated school shoes to needy children of Swakopmund.

The initiative was founded by Sidney Boois along with his son Ettiene to change the mindset of men who are often perceived as heartless, through a more pragmatic approach. By this gesture good habits can replace the perceived toxic masculinity with a healthier version of masculinity which can then help to shape society for the greater good.

For 2024, the initiative’s main goal is to focus on providing shoes to school boys as many of them attend school barefoot due to poverty and the negligence of their fathers. This gap in meeting school going boys’ expectations prompted Boois to act swiftly and pioneer the 4×4 Initiative.

“The spirit of Ubuntu among men and boys as well as the Namibian nation is a key ingredient by joining hands in the Namibian house to meet these expectations,” said Boois.

The Mayor of Swakopmund H.W. Dina Namubes pledged her support to the initiative. “Thank you very much for this initiative, Mister (Sidney) Boois. As human beings we are going through challenges and we have gone through hardships, but we have to grow through that and we have to heal from that.”

“I have to really say that you are doing the best with your team and as a mayor I support every initiative that benefits the community at large. Be it just distributing bread or merely visiting the vulnerable people. So thank you very much for this,” said Namubes.

Thus far eight towns have benefitted from the 4×4 Initiative. They include Swakopmund, Windhoek, Okahandja, Otjiwarongo, Karibib, Usakos, Tsumeb and Ongwediva.

So far this year the 4×4 Initiative has received 200 pairs of school shoes. For the previous three years, some 500 pairs have been collected annually.