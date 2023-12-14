Select Page

OYO highlights the lives of street kids in upcoming premiere of ‘Lukas A Child in the Streets of Windhoek’

Posted by | Jan 17, 2024 |

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) is set to unveil its latest film, ‘Lukas A Child in the Streets of Windhoek,’ on 01 February at 18:00 at Ster Kinekor, Grove Mall.

The public is invited to an evening of emotion, reflection, and a shared commitment to making a difference.

According to a statement by OYO, ‘Lukas’ tackles the struggles and triumphs of children living and working on the streets in our society. Directed by Dr Philippe Talavera and based on a script by Mikiros Garoes, the film offers a poignant exploration of the lives of street children, presenting a raw and authentic portrayal of their challenges and the unwavering spirit that propels them forward. Drawing from interviews with 17 children and young people currently living on the streets and four young people who have encountered legal issues due to their street lives, the film, although fiction, is rooted in real life.

The story follows Lukas over 15 years, shedding light on the harsh realities faced by children on the streets and questioning how society both fails and, at times, exploits such children. Described as hard-hitting and unapologetic, the film is also profoundly human, fostering empathy and understanding. While the streets may be their lives, the film endeavours to amplify the voices of these children, revealing untold stories that resonate beyond the borders of hardship and inspiring compassion and social change.

Commenting on the production, Dr Talavera stated that it was a massive undertaking with a cast of 50, including some of Namibia’s leading figures in the industry in key roles. Despite facing challenges, such as shooting during the coldest two weeks of July, the team worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the project.

Première tickets can be purchased from www.webtickets.com.na or at Webticket outlets in Pick n Pay. Following the première, the film will be screened for a week at Ster Kinekor at Grove Mall.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

