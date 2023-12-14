Chess Federation hosts National Chess Championships qualifiers

The Namibia Chess Federation (NCF) orchestrated a thrilling chess spectacle in Windhoek as it hosted the national qualifiers from 11 to 14 January.

A showcase of strategic brilliance and tactical prowess unfolded during the seven-round Classical Chess Tournament, featuring both Under 20 and Senior Chess Players competing for qualification and international ratings.

The stakes were high, with the top five players in both the men’s and women’s sections earning coveted spots in the upcoming Namibia National Chess Championships closed event. This closed event will play a pivotal role in selecting the National Team for 2024-2025.

The competition in the Open section was fierce, and players fought through each round for supremacy. Jossy Uapingene, Christopher Ndoroma, Goodwill Khoa, Simon Hatwiikulipi, and Max Nitzborn claimed the top five spots in the men’s section, showcasing their exceptional skills. In the women’s section, Keisha Van Wyk, Jamie-Nicole Beukes, Celeste Swartz, Patience Tsuses, and Linekela Itembu emerged as the top five players, securing their positions in the upcoming National Chess Championships Closed event.

The selected players from both sections will now face formidable challenges, including the highest-rated player, the winner of Section B in 2023, and the top three players of 2023. This showdown will determine the elite group that will represent Namibia at the prestigious 2024 International Chess Federation Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, scheduled for September 2024.

Bank Windhoek, a staunch supporter of chess excellence, sponsored the Namibia National Chess Qualifiers. The financial institution, committed to fostering excellence in chess within the country, congratulated the players on their achievements. Jacquiline Pack, Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, emphasized that chess goes beyond being a game. She noted that it is a powerful tool for enhancing thinking and analytic skills, crucial for fostering intellectual growth.

Goodwill Khoa, the President of the Namibia Chess Federation, expressed gratitude to Bank Windhoek for its continuous support in promoting chess excellence. He eagerly anticipates the National Chess Championships Closed event, foreseeing fierce competition and the emergence of a formidable National Team for the international chess circuit in 2024-2025. The Namibia National Chess Qualifiers attracted participants from six regions, namely Khomas, Erongo, !Karas, Oshana, Otjozondjupa, and Omusati, contribute to the nationwide enthusiasm for this exciting chapter in Namibia’s chess legacy.