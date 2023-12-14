Teaching maths, science and tech conference runs in Windhoek this week

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

The 32nd Annual Conference of the Southern African Association for Research in Mathematics, Science and Technology Education (SAARMSTE) is taking place from 16 to 18 January 2024 in Windhoek.

The event is centred on the theme of “Rethinking Relevant Research in Mathematics, Science and Technology Education for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR)”.

The conference is a collaboration of the International University of Management (IUM), in collaboration with the University of Namibia (UNAM), the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), the National Commission on Research, Science & Technology (NCRST), the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology, and Innovation, and the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture.

The official opening featured a keynote address by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, setting the stage for engaging discussions throughout the conference.

The plenary workshops consist of sessions led by Professor Johannes Cronjé from Cape University of Technology, South Africa, and Dr Kashinaunua Faustina Neshila from the University of Namibia both of whom have already provided valuable insights into “The Great Artificial Intelligence Prompt-off” and “Building Mathematical Resilience.”

As the conference progresses, it promises to offer a platform for reimagining the future of education in the context of the 4th Industrial Revolution. The first conference was held in 1993 at Rhodes University in Grahamstown, South Africa.