Team Germany gains vital insights on snakes and snake bite management

Members of the German Embassy’s Diplomatic Corps, along with staff and representatives from Team Germany, participated in a comprehensive presentation on “Snakes, Snake Bite Prevention, and Bite Management-First Aid” at the Goethe-Institut Namibia.

During the engaging session, which took place on 15 January attendees received valuable information on all venomous snakes found in Namibia.

The presentation included a close examination of a few live snake specimens, such as a small young Puffadder, a Horned Adder, and a Zebra snake. The Embassy expressed collective fascination with the crucial work carried out by the presenters and the Snake Bite Institute.

Snake experts Francois Theart, Dr. Saimann, and Chris du Plessis conducted the presentation, showcasing their expertise in snake bite prevention and first aid management.

The experts, Theart and Du Plessis, also highlighted their commitment to ‘catch and release’ practices, responding promptly when citizens encounter snakes in distress.

The German Embassy extended the invitation to Ravir Kumar Nir, the Attache for Commerce and Economy from the Indian High Commission in Windhoek.

This inclusion was significant, as India currently provides the only anti-venom in Namibia. The collaborative effort aimed to foster international cooperation in addressing snake bite challenges.

The informative presentation was made possible through the financial support of Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KfW) and the Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Team Germany comprised members from various institutions, including GIZ, KfW, Goethe-Institut Namibia, Hanns-Seidel Stiftung, Deutsche Welle Akademie, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, Deutsche Hohere Privatschule, Robert Koch Institut, Friedrich Loffler Institut, Bundensanstalt fur Geowissenschaften und Rohstoffe, German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group, and Senior Experten Service.

This initiative not only demonstrated Team Germany’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its members but also showcased the collaborative efforts between Germany and Namibia in addressing crucial health and safety concerns.