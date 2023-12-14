Alex Miller fastest at Nedbank WPP1 as record number of cyclists enter

By Adolf Kaure.

Alex Miller won the men’s team race event in a time of 2:40:32 as a record 204 cyclists took part in the opening race of the 2024 Nedbank Windhoek Power Pedal Race Series (WPP) on Sunday.

The race, which was the first of the six races of the 2024 WPP season, took place on the Dordabis Road.

“It was good preparation before I travel to South Africa for a few races. It was a good competition. The Dordabis stretch is always an interesting one because the wind is unpredictable. I planned to throw out a lot of attacks to get a lot of race intensity before I go to South Africa,” Miller said.

Miller finished ahead of second-placed Christian Janse van Rensburg (2:40:35) and Daniel Abraham (2:40:53), who was third.

The women team category was won by Melisa Hinz, who clocked 2:23:06. 2023 Namibia Annual Sports Awards (NASA) Sports Star of the Year, Vera Looser emerged second (2:23:06) followed by Anri Greef (2:23:15) in third place.

Men’s teams can have up to nine members, while women’s teams can have eight.

However, points can only be obtained by the first three members to cross the line. The team with the highest number of points at the end of the season (after six races) wins the series.

“Graced by a record-breaking number of entrants, we are truly humbled to have had cyclists show up with their family and friends for this edition of the race.” commented Gernot de Klerk, Head of Marketing and Communication at Nedbank.

“As we are already in the midst of our ‘Festival of Cycling’, there are back-to-back cycling events lined up over the next few weeks, including the greatest ride under the sun—the Nedbank Cycle Challenge.”

Men’s Team Rankings:

Cymot Racing Team – 22 points

Hollard Insurance – 19 points

MBM – 19 points

Women’s Team Rankings:

Hollard Ladies – 14 points

MBM – 11 points

Cymot Ladies Racing Team – 8 points