The #BeFree Youth Campus get donations from Footsteps for Africa

Posted by | Jan 16, 2024 |

The One Economy Foundation’s outdoor library at the #BeFree Youth Campus received 200 reusable pads made by Ann Padds, books, an Interactive Smartboard, and one week of training from Parrot Products Namibia and a revamping of the outdoor container library on 11 January.

The One Economy Foundation said the donation came from the Footsteps for Africa initiative, represented by Founder and Chief Executive Austin Cameron and Country Representative Jordaania Andima, who handed over the donations.

Austin emphasised the importance of partnering with organisations that share the same goal. “I wanted to make a greater impact and I knew that it was not going to happen without partners with the same mission, that is what inspired this partnership,” he added.

The Penehupifo Pohamba Cultural Group delivered an enthralling and invigorating traditional performance at the event, and Andima facilitated the partnership diligently and passionately.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

