Rosatom launches 7th “Atoms Empowering Africa” online video competition

Russian state corporation specializing in nuclear energy, ROSATOM recently announced the launch of the seventh annual online video competition, “Atoms Empowering Africa”.

This competition is open to individuals aged between 18 and 35, specifically targeting students and young professionals, with the overarching goal of sparking interest in science and technology among Africa’s youth.

“Atoms Empowering Africa” calls on participants to craft a short video addressing the topic of “Benefits of Nuclear Energy in Africa.” The submission deadline is 31 January.

The jury of representatives from a wide range of respected field organizations, such as AFCONE, Ethiopian Nuclear Expert Group, WIN Africa, and others, will select three winning teams. These teams will be rewarded with a fully paid trip to Russia to experience world-renowned tourist attractions. The trip also includes visiting nuclear facilities where they explore new technologies and learn more about their benefits for humanity and improving the quality of people’s lives. Some other participants will be rewarded with special prizes for their outstanding work.

“Nuclear energy holds immense potential for Africa, offering numerous benefits for the continent’s sustainable development. By embracing nuclear technology, African countries can foster economic growth, create job opportunities, and drive innovation in various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and industry. The Atoms Empowering Africa competition serves as a platform to raise awareness about these benefits and inspire the next generation of African scientists and engineers to explore the potential of nuclear energy,” said Rosatom Central and Southern Africa Chief Executive, Ryan Collyer.

The competition was first initiated in 2015, and since then, more than 60 winners have received prizes, one-third of whom visited Russian nuclear facilities in Moscow, Sosnovy Bor, Obninsk, Tomsk, Novovoronezh, and others. The competition was featured in international and regional media such as Reuters, The Guardian, AllAfrica, ESI Africa, Engineering News, The Citizen, Business Report, and others.

“Atoms Empowering Africa has become a platform for young African talents to showcase their creativity and passion for science and technology. ROSATOM strongly believes that the youth play a vital role in achieving the United Nations Sustainability goals, specifically, in the fight against climate change”, asserted Ryan Collyer. “We are thrilled to continue supporting the development of African youth and promoting the benefits of nuclear energy through this competition,” he added.

If you are from the age of 18 to 35 and interested in nuclear, create a short video on the topic “Benefits of Nuclear Energy in Africa”, taking into account the formal guidelines below, and send it to email; [email protected] or by link to the online submission form http://tinyurl.com/AtomsEmpoweringAfrica

FORMAL GUIDELINES

• An individual or a team of up to 3 people may submit one application.

• Video length is up to 75 seconds.

• Both professional and smartphone videos are acceptable, but the video quality must be at least 720p HD quality.

• Video can be live-action or animation.

• Video narration language is either English or features English subtitles.

• The name(s) of the creator(s) and the name of the university (if so) must be written in the first frame of the video.

• The video must be published on Facebook with no restrictions on its visibility for any Facebook visitors.

• The post must tag @RosatomAfrica and @RosatomMENA Facebook page and contain hashtags: #Nucleardoesntwastetime, #AtomsEmpoweringAfrica, #RosatomCompetition.

• No copyright violations (all videos should be compliant with Copyright and Rules for posting Content set up on Facebook).

• No harmful or offensive behavior, or discrimination of any kind. Be friendly and polite.

• Applicants must submit their applications before the deadline to the email [email protected] or by the link to the online submission form http://tinyurl.com/AtomsEmpoweringAfrica